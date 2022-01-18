The search for missing Edinburgh woman Alice Byrne is set to enter its third week as police continue their enquiries to trace her.

The 28-year-old, whose disappearance has been described as ‘out of character’ left her family home without her phone and no one has heard from her since.

As well as extensive police searches, members of the Portobello community have also been sharing missing person posters of Alice across the city with contact information, and a Facebook group dedicated to the search for her has amassed over 4,000 members.

Here’s everything we know so far ahead of the search entering its third week.

Where and when was Alice Byrne last seen?





The last known sighting of Alice was at 10am on New Year’s Day, when she was seen to be leaving a friend's house in Marlborough Street in the Portobello area of Edinburgh.

Before then, she was seen by her family at 2am on New Year’s Day.

What does she look like and what was she wearing when she went missing?





Alice is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing an orange jacket, black top, black jeans and white trainers. She was carrying a black rucksack.

Images released of Alice at her latest known sighting show her without the orange jacket and rucksack.

She has a ‘distinctive’ bat tattoo on her wrist which her family released an image of in a bid to help trace her.

What do we know so far about her disappearance?





Since the last sighting of her at 10am on Marlborough Street, Portobello, there have been no other official sightings.

Officers said after her sighting in Marlborough Street, they believe she headed in the direction of the promenade and beach.

A police drone, dogs, specialist services and officers from Police Scotland’s Marine Unit have been involved in the search.

In the latest update from police, Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well. Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. I would appeal to Alice herself to contact us if she sees this appeal. Contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”

A week after she was reported missing, her family released a statement.

They said: “Alice has been missing for one week now and we are shocked and distressed by her disappearance.

“She always keeps in contact with us, so we are extremely worried because we have not heard from her. We are desperate to know where she is.

“If Alice sees this, we want her to know how much we miss her. We just want her home safe and well.

“We urge anyone who has seen Alice, or who has any information at all that might help police find her, to phone officers and pass on any information you have.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received during this upsetting time. We would like to thank everyone who has shared appeals to find her, the police for their professionalism and especially the local community for all the support they’ve given.”

What should I do if I have information?





Police have urged anyone with information to contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.

A missing person poster released by friends and family included a picture of Ms Byrne and the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 796 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.