A VERY rare novel is set to be sold for a high price in a Scottish auction next month.

A limited edition of Scottish author J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter book is going under the hammer in Glasgow this February.

The book for sale is the fourth chapter in the Harry Potter saga and it was among the first hardback’s to be released when it went on sale in July 2000.

It is the first edition of the ‘The Goblet of Fire’, and not only does it have the original artwork plastered on the front it also contains a golden ticket – which when released allowed the holder into a book signing in London.

Signed by the author herself, the 636-page original book could fetch a high price when it goes under the hammer on February 3.

It comes around the same time that Harry Potter has hit the headlines around the world again, as large chunks of the movie adaption's cast re-united for the 20-year anniversary of 'The Philospher's Stone'.

McTear’s auction said: “A first edition Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire signed by J. K. Rowling complete with original Golden Ticket has apparated into our Glasgow saleroom to feature in our inaugural Toys, Models & Pop Culture auction on 3 February; entries still invited, no Age Line applies.”

Going on sale at McTear's Auctioneers in Ibrox, fans and collectors of all ages are welcome to sign up to bid on the rare item.