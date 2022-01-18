DUNCAN FERGUSON has been confirmed as the caretaker manager of Everton.
The Toffees sacked Rafa Benitez on Sunday after a dismal run of form.
The club lie in 16th spot in the Premier League, on just 19-points.
While the club's hierarchy plan their next managerial appointment, ex-Scotland and Rangers star Ferguson will oversee first team matters.
A club statement reads: "Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the Club’s upcoming games.
"The Blues legend took charge of training at USM Finch Farm on Tuesday morning as the squad began its preparations for the visit of Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30pm GMT).
"Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker position by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.
🔵 | Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as caretaker manager for our upcoming games.— Everton (@Everton) January 18, 2022
He will be supported by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.
"It is the second time Ferguson has taken caretaker charge at the Club, having guided the Blues to five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2019.
"An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.