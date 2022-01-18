DANNY WILSON has revealed that he has a plan to replace outgoing Glasgow defence coach Kenny Murray, but believes that at present he has adequate resources at Scotstoun until the services of a new assistant can be secured.

Murray, who has been part of the Warriors’ backroom staff since 2013, is moving to Murrayfield to take up a new role as “head of player transition” - a wide-ranging post which includes being head coach of Scotland Under-20s. His last game with Glasgow will be Saturday’s home Champions Cup match against La Rochelle.

Wilson has identified a potential replacement for Murray, but is confident that for the time being skills coach Pete Murchie will be able to look after the defence brief.

“It’s a great opportunity for Kenny to further his career moving into a different role,” the head coach said yesterday. “We recognise that and we’re pleased for him. He has been a great servant to Glasgow Warriors and we wish him all the best in his new role.

“Right now Pete Murchie will move into that position to cover our defence. We’re still relatively well covered with what we’ve got, so we can make that work for now and then we’ll make some addition longer term. We have a situation in mind but it’s not finished, so I can’t really say too much at the moment until it is.”

Murray began his coaching career with Cartha Queen’s Park, then moved on to Ayr before joining the Warriors under Gregor Townsend back in 2013. While coaching the under-20s will be the most high-profile aspect of his new job, it has a broader remit which is essentially about ensuring that promising young athletes go on to achieve their potential at senior level

“I’ve loved my time at Glasgow Warriors,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot and developed as a person and as a coach. I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked with - who have all played a role in helping me get to where I am today - and all the players for everything they have given whenever I have asked.

“I’m really looking forward to taking on my new role and leading the international coaching programme with the U20s. Bringing through young players is something that is very close to my heart, and to get the opportunity to work with and develop players that will hopefully play and win for Scotland one day really motivates me.”