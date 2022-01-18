JIM GOODWIN has revealed Jamie McGrath missed St Mirren’s win over Dundee United due to transfer speculation affecting the key player.

The Buddies attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to the English Championship with his contract due to expire in the summer. Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass had been keen on a move before McGrath turned his back on a switch to Pittodrie.

And Goodwin admitted McGrath was not selected after the Ireland international told that he didn’t believe his head was in the right place to compete as the Scottish Premiership returned.

The St Mirren boss went on to insist that the matter needs to be resolved post-haste as he conceded that McGrath could move on if he continues to be distracted by transfer discussions.

Quizzed on McGrath’s absence from the 2-0 victory at Tannadice, Goodwin explained: “There’s been a lot of speculation. We are not shying away from anything.

“Jamie did not feel that his head was in the right place for the game tonight.

“If Jamie McGrath is available then Jamie plays. It’s as simple as that. But it’s not about any individual.

“I need boys who are 100 per cent committed to the St Mirren cause.”

The St Mirren boss, who shook off a run of 11 matches without a win, continued: “It doesn’t matter who they are, whether they are the most experienced player, the youngest player, the best player. It doesn’t matter. It’s about the team and Jamie wasn’t in a good place.

“There’s a lot of speculation and it’s been messing with his head. We will need to get it resolved as soon as possible.

“If he’s here then he’s all in for St Mirren. If he’s not we will need to get a deal done pretty quickly and get him moved on.”