Wedgewood at Home, Nationwide

This year, Edinburgh's award-winning Wedgwood the Restaurant has reintroduced its popular 'Burns Box,' which is now available countrywide. A copy of Robert Burns' renowned poem 'Address to a Haggis,' a dram of whisky to honour Scotland's national bard, and a five-course Burns supper crafted by culinary patron Paul Wedgwood are all part of the Scottish feast.

The menu features Whisky and Douglas Fir Cured Salmon, Wild Highland Heather Moor Grouse ham and a Chocolate and clootie dumpling brownie. The Burns Night box is priced at £150 for two people and includes free nationwide delivery.

18, St Andrews

The rooftop restaurant in St Andrews has unrivaled panoramic views over the famous Old Course Golf Links and West Sands Beach and ideal setting for a celebration of Robert Burns’ birthday with pipes and poetry. Derek Johnstone, executive chef and MasterChef: The Professionals champion, has prepared a four-course meal for this dinner, with local distillery Kingsbarns Distillery providing a curated single malt whisky match for each course.

Burns by Bru, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Scotland’s other national drink, IRN-BRU is reimagining Burns Night and delivering it to homes in Glasgow and Edinburgh. The fizzy pop brand has joined forces with UberEats to launch its first-ever restaurant, Burns By BRU to bring IRN-BRU to the table this Burns Night.

The pop-up will be delivering suppers to homes across Glasgow and Edinburgh this January and on the menu is haggis nuggets with a spiced IRN-BRU chutney, fried neeps and tatties and a Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pie with a BRU glazed bacon crumble. All washed down with a can of IRN-BRU and followed by a whisky chocolate mousse. Burns By BRU is open every evening from 5.30pm on Friday 21 – Tuesday 25 January. To order, simply search for ‘Burns By BRU’ on the UberEats app.

Berties, Edinburgh

This year, Edinburgh's most famous Fish and Chip restaurant is doing Rabbie proud with its take on the tradition. For only £30 per person, guests can enjoy a three-course supper with Cullen Skink, Haggis, Neeps and Tatties served with a Whisky Sauce and a Raspberry Cranachan, as well as a whisky tasting - and while you're there, you can watch the Edinburgh Military Tattoo on their 100" HD screens!

