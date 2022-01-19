NEARLY 60 events will go ahead in person at this year’s Celtic Connections after the First Minister confirmed that restrictions on indoor performances will be lifted from Monday.

The Glasgow festival has had to cancel a large number of events and moved others online as a result of the public safety measures put in place due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But as the current wave appears to have passed the peak and the Scottish government is easing restrictions, Celtic Connections has now confirmed that many shows will still go ahead in front of live audiences.

Artists including Anoushka Shankar, who will perform with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestra Qawwali at the Royal Concert Hall next Friday, Heidi Talbot, Arooj Atab and Tinderbox Collective and Kathryn Joseph will now take to the stage following weeks of uncertainty.

Here is the full list of events that are going ahead:

Monday 24th January

Johanna Warren and support – The Hug and Pint

Tuesday 25th January

'Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

Chloe Foy and support – The Hug and Pint

Brew & a blether - Mackintosh at the willow

Wednesday 26th January

'Bruce MacGregor & Friends - Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall

David Latto and Support - Glad Café

Thursday 27th January

Spell Songs: The Lost Words, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

Beyond the Swelkie – Celebrating 'George MacKay Brown - Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall

FARA and Michael Biggins - Mackintosh Church

AK Patterson - Glad Cafe

Brew & a blether with Adam Sutherland - Mackintosh at the willow

Friday 28th January

Anoushka Shankar & Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestral Qawwali, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

Manran and Moxie, Tramway

Mec Lir with Kinnaris Quintet, Saint Lukes

Polly Paulusma and Support, The Hug and Pint

The Remedy Club and support, The Glad Cafe

Saturday 29th January

Talisk and JigJam, Old Fruitmarket

Matt Carmichael with Seonaid Aitkin: Chasing Sakura, Mackintosh Church

BEMIS, Tramway

Tinderbox Collective & Kathryn Joseph and Alas De Liona, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

Battle of the Folk Bands, Drygate

Paul McKenna Band with Heisk and Trip, Saint Luke’s

Ed Dowie and Support, The Glad Cafe

Kirsty Matheson: 100 day of music, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday 30th January

'New Voices: Esther Swift, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall

Fergus McCreadie Trio with Justyna Jablonska & Jyotsna Srikanth, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

'Frets; Grant & Butler & Blake and Monica Queen, St Lukes

Monday 31st January

Cat Hepburn & Clara Mann, Leyla Josephine and Ross Willock, The Hug and Pint

Frets; Grant & Butler & Blake and Monica Queen, The Mackintosh church

David Grubb and support, The Hug and Pint

William Prince, King Tuts

Tuesday 1st February

Brew & A Blether: Mackintosh at the willow

Wednesday 2nd February

Tom Bright and support, The Hug and Pint

Thursday 3rd February

Hannah Rarity and The Alt & special guest Kevin Burke, Mitchell Theatre

Gnoss and Mairi McGillivray, Mackintosh Church

Brew & A Blether: Adam Sunderland, Mackintosh at the willow

Rant with The Ledger, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

In the Tradition: Eoghan Ó Ceannabhai & Ultan O’Brien with Brìghde Chaimbeul,

Drygate

Blue Rose Code and Eve Goodman, Saint Lukes

Jarrod Dickenson and Catherine MacLellan (tbc), CCA

Conchur White and support, The Hug and Pint

Friday 4th February

Adam Holmes and Clare Sands, Drygate

Westward the light and Alfi, Mackintosh Church

The Sharon Shannon Quartet and the Trials of Cato, New Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

Sing me a story – Cuir Seinn ri Seanchas, Mitchell Theatre

Old Blind Dogs and Calum Stewart, Saint Lukes

Transatlantic Sessions, Royal Concert Hall

Lena Jonsson Trio and LYRE LYRE, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 5th February

Feis Rois with Avanc, Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall

Iona Fyfe and Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall

The Scottish World: Billy Kay, Robyn Stapleton & Special guests, Mitchell Theatre

The Chair and support, Old Fruitmarket

Nae Plans Extravaganza, City Halls

Heidi Talbot & Dirk Powell with Kim Carnie, Mackintosh Church

Eabhal with The Friel Sisters, Oran Mor

Sian with Michael McGoldrick Quintet, New Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall

RURA & Special Guests and N'famady Kouyate, Theatre Royal

Sunday 6th February

New Voices: Ross Couper, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall

Danny Kyle Final, Online

BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year Final 2022, City Halls

