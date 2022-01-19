NEARLY 60 events will go ahead in person at this year’s Celtic Connections after the First Minister confirmed that restrictions on indoor performances will be lifted from Monday.
The Glasgow festival has had to cancel a large number of events and moved others online as a result of the public safety measures put in place due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
But as the current wave appears to have passed the peak and the Scottish government is easing restrictions, Celtic Connections has now confirmed that many shows will still go ahead in front of live audiences.
Artists including Anoushka Shankar, who will perform with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestra Qawwali at the Royal Concert Hall next Friday, Heidi Talbot, Arooj Atab and Tinderbox Collective and Kathryn Joseph will now take to the stage following weeks of uncertainty.
Here is the full list of events that are going ahead:
Monday 24th January
Johanna Warren and support – The Hug and Pint
Tuesday 25th January
'Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
Chloe Foy and support – The Hug and Pint
Brew & a blether - Mackintosh at the willow
Wednesday 26th January
'Bruce MacGregor & Friends - Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall
David Latto and Support - Glad Café
Thursday 27th January
Spell Songs: The Lost Words, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
Beyond the Swelkie – Celebrating 'George MacKay Brown - Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall
FARA and Michael Biggins - Mackintosh Church
AK Patterson - Glad Cafe
Brew & a blether with Adam Sutherland - Mackintosh at the willow
Friday 28th January
Anoushka Shankar & Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestral Qawwali, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
Manran and Moxie, Tramway
Mec Lir with Kinnaris Quintet, Saint Lukes
Polly Paulusma and Support, The Hug and Pint
The Remedy Club and support, The Glad Cafe
Saturday 29th January
Talisk and JigJam, Old Fruitmarket
Matt Carmichael with Seonaid Aitkin: Chasing Sakura, Mackintosh Church
BEMIS, Tramway
Tinderbox Collective & Kathryn Joseph and Alas De Liona, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
Battle of the Folk Bands, Drygate
Paul McKenna Band with Heisk and Trip, Saint Luke’s
Ed Dowie and Support, The Glad Cafe
Kirsty Matheson: 100 day of music, Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 30th January
'New Voices: Esther Swift, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall
Fergus McCreadie Trio with Justyna Jablonska & Jyotsna Srikanth, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
'Frets; Grant & Butler & Blake and Monica Queen, St Lukes
Monday 31st January
Cat Hepburn & Clara Mann, Leyla Josephine and Ross Willock, The Hug and Pint
Frets; Grant & Butler & Blake and Monica Queen, The Mackintosh church
David Grubb and support, The Hug and Pint
William Prince, King Tuts
Tuesday 1st February
Brew & A Blether: Mackintosh at the willow
Wednesday 2nd February
Tom Bright and support, The Hug and Pint
Thursday 3rd February
Hannah Rarity and The Alt & special guest Kevin Burke, Mitchell Theatre
Gnoss and Mairi McGillivray, Mackintosh Church
Brew & A Blether: Adam Sunderland, Mackintosh at the willow
Rant with The Ledger, Main Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
In the Tradition: Eoghan Ó Ceannabhai & Ultan O’Brien with Brìghde Chaimbeul,
Drygate
Blue Rose Code and Eve Goodman, Saint Lukes
Jarrod Dickenson and Catherine MacLellan (tbc), CCA
Conchur White and support, The Hug and Pint
Friday 4th February
Adam Holmes and Clare Sands, Drygate
Westward the light and Alfi, Mackintosh Church
The Sharon Shannon Quartet and the Trials of Cato, New Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
Sing me a story – Cuir Seinn ri Seanchas, Mitchell Theatre
Old Blind Dogs and Calum Stewart, Saint Lukes
Transatlantic Sessions, Royal Concert Hall
Lena Jonsson Trio and LYRE LYRE, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 5th February
Feis Rois with Avanc, Strathclyde suite, Royal Concert Hall
Iona Fyfe and Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall
The Scottish World: Billy Kay, Robyn Stapleton & Special guests, Mitchell Theatre
The Chair and support, Old Fruitmarket
Nae Plans Extravaganza, City Halls
Heidi Talbot & Dirk Powell with Kim Carnie, Mackintosh Church
Eabhal with The Friel Sisters, Oran Mor
Sian with Michael McGoldrick Quintet, New Auditorium, Royal Concert Hall
RURA & Special Guests and N'famady Kouyate, Theatre Royal
Sunday 6th February
New Voices: Ross Couper, Strathclyde Suite, Royal Concert Hall
Danny Kyle Final, Online
BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year Final 2022, City Halls
Arooj Aftab and support - Drygate, 19.30 - £15.40
