Boris Johnson is set to make a major announcement concerning the future of Plan B Covid restrictions in England.

This announcement comes amid speculation the Prime Minister was planning to downgrade or even scrap Covid restrictions entirely in England as he battles to save his job following many "partygate" scandals.

The potential change to 'Plan B' measures will only affect Covid measures in England, so any new measures will not impact Scotland and Wales.

However, many will be tuning in to hear the Prime Minister’s statement following allegations of broken lockdown rules at Downing Street.

Current Covid rules in Scotland

Yesterday, January 18, Nicola Sturgeon gave an update on Covid rules in Scotland.

From Monday, January 17 restrictions were loosened on outdoor events, with no limit placed on attendance.

Changes to #coronavirus restrictions from 24 January:



🔹 End to 1m distancing and table service in hospitality

🔹 Nightclubs in Scotland can re-open

🔹 Non-professional indoor contact sports can resume

🔹 No attendance limits at indoor events



More ➡️ https://t.co/IhaJOcfqJh pic.twitter.com/gcHXLw52Mt — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 18, 2022

In yesterday’s announcement, the First Minister confirmed that restrictions that have been in place since after Christmas will be lifted from January 24.

This includes limits on attendance at indoor public events, a requirement for one metre physical distancing between different groups in indoor public places, table service in hospitality settings that serve alcohol on the premises, and the closing of nightclubs.

Face masks still remain mandatory on public transport and in public indoor settings.

Addressing the vaccine passport scheme, Sturgeon confirmed it would not be extended to other premises. Currently, events where there are 1000 people or more in attendance should check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees or 1,000 people, whatever is higher.

Despite the lifting of these restrictions, she urged caution over the next weeks: “Even though from Monday we will no longer recommend a fixed upper limit on numbers of households, if we all continue to keep gatherings as small as our circumstances allow for now - until the end of this month - we will reduce our risks of infection.”

How to watch PMQs with Boris Johnson to announce new Covid rules

PMQs will begin at 12pm, with the Prime Minister's statement to be slightly after.

You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV which you can access here.