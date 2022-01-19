OPTIMISTIC Scotland fans are now able to buy tickets for the World Cup in Qatar later this year...with prices ranging from £50 to £162.
Steve Clarke's side are two games away from reaching their first World Cup in 24 years with a home semi-final play-off against Ukraine to come in March followed by a final against either Wales or Austria if they win.
And FIFA have now opened their ticket portal for the controversial tournament in December in the tiny Gulf state.
World football's governing body have set ticket prices for the group stages at between £50 to £162 for Categories 1,2 and 3, with Category 4 - which only costs £8 a brief - reserved for the Qatari locals.
FIFA are also offering a three-match 'team-specific ticket series' package to support a country through their group stages, which costs from £167 to £533 - it bizarrely works out at more than buying tickets individually because of a 10 per cent admin fee.
The first applications for tickets will end on February 8, with the World Cup draw taking place on April 1.
World Cup 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater said: "The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world will be an extraordinary event and Qatar cannot wait to bring fans together to celebrate their shared passion for football, experience a new culture and enjoy everything that our country and region have to offer."
