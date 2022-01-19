FIVE libraries which were yet to repen after lockdown will open their doors by the end of January.

Glasgow Libraries, which operates the service as part of charitbable trust Glasgow Life, the organistion which runs culture and leisure services on behalf of the city council, revealed dates for when the venues will reopen.

The Couper Institute Library, Library @ GoMA, Maryhill Library and Whiteinch Library will all reopen on Monday, January 24.

Glasgow Life has also made adaptations to the building Barmulloch Library is in, which is being used as a vaccination centre, with the library set to reopen on Monday, January 31.

Campaigners held weekly read-ins for months to highlight how important the library services were to communities across the city.

George Square libraries protest. Actors Tam Dean Burn and Gavin Mitchell attended

Following a cash boost from the Scottish Government Public Library Covid Recovery Fund, administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council, the libraries have been able to reopen.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “We have always understood the value of libraries to their communities which is why we have been working towards reopening all libraries as soon as we were able to do so - and that is reflected in the financial guarantee the council extended to Glasgow Life to ensure more of these venues were able to open sooner, after being closed by the pandemic.

“The city made a strong case for the additional funding that means every library now has a reopening date. While we must not forget that Maryhill and Whiteinch libraries both still need substantial capital investment for the future; I am looking forward to all of Glasgow’s libraries being able to welcome people back through their doors.” Council leader Susan Aitken said they have always understood the value of libraries to their communities

The Scottish Government Public Library Covid Recovery Fund grant of £448,068, in addition to the £100 million funding guarantee the charity received from Glasgow City Council in March 2021, means that every Glasgow Library now has a projected reopening date.

Elder Park and Woodside Libraries are planned to reopen in 2022 following significant investment and refurbishment.

The Herald is currently leading a campaign, A Fair Deal for Glasgow, calling for more funding for the city's culture and leisure venues and its collections.