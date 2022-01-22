What's the story?

The Nilsen Files.

I'll need more information.

It is a new three-part BBC documentary about the crimes of Dennis Nilsen, convicted in 1983 for the murders of six young men.

One of the biggest investigations of its kind in Metropolitan Police history, the series explores whether prejudice led to missed opportunities to apprehend Nilsen.

READ MORE: Eight chilling facts about Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Fraserburgh-born Nilsen was living at 23D Cranley Gardens in Muswell Hill, North London, when the discovery of human flesh and bones were made on the property, uncovering a killing spree that sent shockwaves across the country.

Wasn't there another programme recently?

There's been a couple. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes was released on Netflix last August, while in 2020 actor David Tennant played the serial killer in ITV drama Des.

What is the premise of The Nilsen Files?

Filmmaker Michael Ogden will re-examine the case, focusing on the lives of the victims and asking why, 40 years on, they remain a mere footnote.

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen escorted in a police van on November 5, 1983. Picture: Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ogden will not only tell their stories, but also shine a spotlight on how homophobic attitudes at the time allowed their disappearances and murders to be overlooked.

READ MORE: From Bridgerton to Borgen: The 25 best TV shows to watch in 2022

When can I watch?

The Nilsen Files begins on BBC Two, Monday, at 9pm, with all three episodes available on BBC iPlayer that same evening.