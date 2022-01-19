World-famous musician Harry Styles has announced a new world tour, and the first date of will be in Scotland.

The former one-direction member will play Ibrox stadium in Glasgow on the first night of the tour which includes 32-dates across the UK, Europe and South America.

The 27-year-old was orginally due to play the Hydro in Glasgow but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

He will now play at the home of Rangers on June 11 2022, with the stadium boasting a a capacity of 50,817, but the number of tickets on sale could be different due to stage positioning.

The new run of concerts titled 'Harry Styles: Love on Tour' will be part of the rescheduled dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday January 28, and are expected to fly out the door.

However, according to the Ticketmaster website there will be 'Exclusive Previous Ticket Holder Presale', so fans who missed out on the cancelled dates will get the best chance of securing a ticket again.

Speaking of the announcement which was made on twitter today, Harry Styles said: "I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. Public on sale begins on Friday, Jan 28. Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols.

"I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H"