ST JOHNSTONE have tabled a bid to bring Livingston winger Alan Forrest to McDiarmid Park this January.

The former Ayr United man is out of contract in the summer and Saints are keen to land him now. 

Herald and Times Sport understand that an upfront fee has been put forward to David Martindale’s side as Callum Davidson aims to bolster his squad.

Forrest, the younger brother of Celtic star James, has been in and out of the Livi starting XI this season.

The 25-year-old has netted twice and assisted twice in 22 games so far this term and he was a second-half substitute as Livingston defeated Dundee last night.

St Johnstone could land Forrest on a free at the end of the season, but manager Davidson is keen to bring him to McDiarmid Park now to help with the Perth club’s survival bid.

A toothless performance at Tynecastle on Tuesday saw Saints slump to a ninth successive defeat in all competitions and they are now seven points behind tenth-placed Ross County.