A woman who died in a fatal crash in South Lanarkshire has been named by police.
Angela Marshall, from the Rutherglen area, died in the crash in the town on Thursday January 13, Police Scotland said on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Croftfoot Road following the crash at 6.35pm, but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
READ MORE: Pedestrians killed after being hit by cars in two separate incidents
Sergeant Adnan Alam, from Motherwell Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash continue.
“Anyone who can assist and has not been in touch with us, particularly if they have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2816 of January 13.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.