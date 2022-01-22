Gratitude

25 January. 10am-12pm. Linn Park,

W.I.L.D. is hosting a volunteering morning where they will be planting trees and sowing some wildflowers (to be planted in Spring). They will also be litter picking, path repairing and bird feeder making. There will also be tea, coffee and cake provided!

Email wildwoodlandlearning@gmail.com if you would like to take part.

Burns Supper aboard The Royal Yacht Britannia

28-29 January. Tickets from £215. The Royal Yacht Britannia, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ.

To celebrate the birthday of Robert Burns, The Royal Yacht Britannia are hosting their annual, traditional Burns Supper aboard the yacht. Guests will be welcomed on board by the boat’s piper before enjoying a five-course menu in the State Dining Room. There will be traditional Scottish music played throughout dinner as well as the ‘Address to a Haggis’ followed by a whisky tasting.

https://www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk/exclusive-use/burns-supper/

Pollok Parkrun

22 and 29 January. Free. Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT.

Get your trainers on and head to Pollok park for their free, weekly 5k. Head out into the fresh winter air, and surround yourself with the pleasant parkland. The event is for all running abilities, from those trying it out for the first time, to seasoned professionals.

https://www.parkrun.org.uk/pollok/

Shipyard Bards, Tall Tales, Whisky and Dinner

22, 28, 29 January. Tickets from £30. Mharsanta, 26 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LG.

Explore the history of Clyde’s shipbuilding heritage through stories and traditional music, plus a traditional Scottish meal and a taste of the Clydeside Distillery’s inaugural single malt whisky. Listen to thr folk songs and legends of the Clyde through this storytelling session.

https://www.mharsanta.co.uk/

Gin Tasting Tour of Scotland

22 and 29 January. Tickets from £26. Summerhall Drinks Lab, 1 Summerhall Place, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Explore Scotland’s gins on this tour. Sample gins from across the country - from the Solway Firth to the Shetland Islands, and places in between. Guests will be guided through the tasting of six different gins, learning about the botanicals, production and history of each one.

https://summerhalldrinkslab.co.uk/experiences/gin-tasting-tour-of-scotland/

H-E-L-L-O

22 January -1 May. Entry Free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

Collective Edinburgh presents the first Scottish solo exhibition from Los Angeles-based artist Cauleen Smith. The exhibition was made in 2014 and translates the famous five-note musical motif from Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind into a greeting for sites around the post-hurricane Katrina New Orleans.

http://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/cauleen-smith

How I Love Thee Dearly: The Songs of Robert Burns

22 January. Entry donation. Edinburgh Society of Musicians, 3 Belford Road, Edinburgh, Eh4 3BL.

Enjoy an evening of 18th century music of Burns and his contemporaries. The music will be sung by Elspeth McVeigh accompanied by Andrew Forbes on the harpsichord.

https://www.elspethmcveighmusic.com/

Night at The Museum of Scotland

22 January. Tickets from £10. Rothes Halls, Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes, KY7 5NX.

Watch the Museum if Scotland exhibits come to life as dancers from Sarah Hendry School of Dance take visitors through an exciting timeline of Scottish history. Highland dancers from aged 3 through to championship standard will be showing off their talents in front of the exhibits.

https://www.onfife.com/event/night-at-the-museum-of-scotland-r981/

Stirling Ghostwalk

22 January - 23 December. Tickets from £8. Stirling Ghostwalk, Old Town Jail, John Street, Stirling, FK8 1EA.

Take a tour of the strange tales and stranger characters of Stirling’s Old Town, led by the Happy Hangman Jock Rankin. There’s a distinctive mix of comedy, drama, fact, fable as well as traditional storytelling - it’s sure to be a lot of fun for the whole family.

https://www.stirlingghostwalk.com/

‘A Question of Burns Supper’

25 January. Tickets from £95pp. Hilton Glasgow, 1 William Street, Glasgow, G3 8HT.

The ‘A Question of Burns Supper’ will be celebrating its 30th anniversary alongside Burns Night. The evening will feature performances from comedian Fred Maculay as well as the world’s leading Robert Burns performer Chris Tait. The evening features a sparkling drinks reception, three course meal and an evening full of entertainment.

http://www.sbhscotland.org.uk/burns-tickets

Charlotte Cohen