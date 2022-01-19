A man who created and placed an improvised bomb in Edinburgh in 2018 has been convicted today.

Police Scotland has welcomed the conviction of Nikolaos Karvounakis – after he left an improvised explosive device (IED) in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens in 2018.

On January 11 2018, the 35-year-old ex-Greek serviceman had left the device in the public park which was described as ‘potentially explosive’.

Mr Karvounakis claimed to be a member of International Terrorist Mafia - a Mexican eco-terror group – as he pleaded guilty in the Edinburgh High Court.

The device he had created was said to have contained around 58 nails which had been cut in half, and also had note which said ‘f**k you all’ written on it.

About a month after the device was found Karvounakis contacted a newspaper journalist sending a photo of it and described himself as a "lover of nihilist anti-political violence".

Advocate depute Angela Gray told the court: "The device was later established to contain the component parts of a potentially viable device

"Had it detonated, it would have the potential to cause significant injury to persons and damage to property in close proximity as a result of the metal pipe or metal nails that were within it being propelled outwards from the explosion."

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Houston said:“Karvounakis showed a blatant disregard for members of the public by placing the IED indiscriminately within Princes Street Gardens. Fortunately, it did not initiate, but his intention was clear and there was certainly the potential to cause significant, or even fatal, injury to innocent passers-by.

“I welcome his guilty plea and conviction which is testament to the perseverance of our diligent investigation team over the last four years.

“Since the discovery of the package, officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit carried out extensive enquiries, including with European partners and law enforcement agencies. They were absolutely committed to the challenging inquiry to identify who was responsible.

"The successful conclusion of this investigation today has been founded on the strong co-operation and working closely with the Counter Terrorism Network across the UK and internationally."

Following his guilty plea to the offence, the defence counsel said "a significant sentence of imprisonment" was inevitable under the Terrorism Act.

Nikolaos Karvounakis will be sentenced next month.