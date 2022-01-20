AN AWARD winning arts festival is set to return to the city of Glasgow this year to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Sonica Festival 2022 is one of the world’s largest celebrations of visual sonic art, and will take place in Scotland from 10-20 March.

The pioneering festival of art and music is organised by Glasgow based producers Cyrptic and is funded by Creative Scotland, PRS Foundation, People Make Glasgow, Institut Français d’Écosse and other organisations .

It will see venues across Glasgow taken over by a showcase of 200 events by more than 86 artists which will include performances, installations, workshops, talks and tours from Scottish and international artists.

Highlights of this years event include 'Sing the Gloaming', which is a free series of sound sculptures in the the city's Hidden Gardens, featuring some of Scotland’s most renowned vocalists, such as Aidan Moffat, Emily Scott and Hanna Tuuliki.

More homegrown talent from central Scotland includes Glasgow DJ and musician Alex Smoke who will be playing a live concert in the surrounds of Paisley Abbey.

However, as well as showing off all the talent Scotland has to offer, Sonica festival also aims to show etsablished and emerging talent from across the globe.

Performers from Australia, Spain, Canada, Myanmar, Switzerland, and many more areas from across the world will flock to Glasgow to play and display their work alongside Scottish artists.

Venues in Glasgow and surrounding areas will play host to the festival in March, with establishments soon set to leave behind crowd capacity rules after the Scottish Government announced restrictions would ease again next week.

Sauchiehall Street's Centre for Contemporary Arts will be one of the main venues included at this year's line-up, with The Rum Shack, Tramway and Mitchell Lane's Lighthouse among the others.

Many events will be free for audiences, with the full programme being announced today.