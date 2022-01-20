The first guests for the new ITV series of Life Stories have been revealed, as Kate Garraway takes over hosting duties from Piers Morgan.

Former footballer John Barnes, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and Welsh singer Charlotte Church will all explore their personal lives and careers.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, is stepping in to host the three episodes on ITV after Morgan announced his departure last year to join Rupert Murdoch’s new channel talkTV.

Speaking on the show Garraway said: “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

*SUNDAY, ITV, 8pm*

My final Life Stories show.... pic.twitter.com/pO8uWvC3LQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2021

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about, both good and bad, and hear it in their own words.”

In September 2021, Garraway won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her hard-hitting show Finding Derek, which documented her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

Morgan announced his departure from Life Stories in September after more than 100 episodes over 12 years.

The former tabloid editor is joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.