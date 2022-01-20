LIVINGSTON have engaged in an unusual sporting rivalry with tag-team wrestlers the Hardy Boyz.

The WWE superstars reacted to an ‘untagged’ post on Twitter in which the West Lothian club were heaping praise onto their two midfield stars.

The midfield partnership of Stephane Omeonga and Jason Holt has been at the centre of Livingston’s fine run of form as they’ve lost just one of their last five games.

The Hardy Boyz – made up of real-life American brothers Jeff and Matt – challenged the club over their comparison of the two duos.

The pair are set to reunite in March this year after three years away from wrestling.

Livi’s tweet read: “Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga are a better tag team than the Hardy Boyz. Pass it on.”

Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga are a better tag team than the Hardy Boyz.



Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/BkSuM4I2ir — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 19, 2022

Quoting the tweet, Matt Hardy posted: “Better than the greatest tag. Team in all of space and time,” followed by a GIF of the two wrestlers laughing.

Better than the greatest tag team in all of space & time? https://t.co/VV7xLAGu8D pic.twitter.com/3OJkQfGGsL — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2022

The exchange didn’t stop there with the Lions posting a response alongside a picture of some of their team dressed in wrestling outfits.

The response read: “Much better – and we’re ready for you any time, any place.

“Welcome to the cinch, Matt.”

Matt replied once more, writing: “A handicap match – Hardy Boyz vs @LiviFcOfficial? LFG!!”

The famous duo’s last appearance was a WWE live event on April 20, 2019, where they retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

However, they had to forfeit their titles 10 days later when Jeff suffered a leg injury.