JACK ROSS has revealed he felt an ‘injustice’ at being sacked by Hibs.

The 45-year old left the club at the start of December with the club in seventh place and 11 points off third place.

A run of seven defeats in nine games including home losses against Dundee United, Celtic and Rangers led to both Ross and his assistant John Potter being relieved of their duties.

Speaking for the first time since his departure, the former Easter Road boss told The Sun: “It was a sore on to take.

“I thought I had done enough to have more credit in the bank. When you go through a difficult run of results you suffer as a manager anyway.

“But I was sacked when I felt we had done a good job for two years.”

The former Sunderland and St Mirren boss had led Hibs to two cup finals and a first third place finish in 16 years but was denied the chance to face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final.

He added: “The timing of it exacerbated things for me too. To be sacked before the cup final, I felt was extremely harsh.

“I’m not ashamed to say that the day itself, when the boys were playing against Celtic at Hampden, was one of the toughest days I’ve ever had in my career.”

It fell to former Hibs captain and Scottish Cup final hero David Gray to take charge for the final.

“I actually spent a lot of that week talking to Davie and giving him as much help and advice as I possibly could, which is quite peculiar, when you think about it.

“Davie has talked about that himself, so that’s not betraying any confidence. I did not want to stand on his toes, but he wanted my help and I was never going to say no.

“I also sent a text to Paul Hanlon on the morning of the game with a message to put on the players’ group chat.”

Ross had not said anything regarding his sacking by US-based owner Ron Gordon until now.

He added: “When I took the job, the club was only a point or two off the bottom of the table.

“Like every other club, we then had Covid to deal with, which brought its own difficulties, such as no crowds and wage deferrals within the club.

“But we finished third in the league and got to two cup finals.

“I accept that we didn’t win a trophy and that was a major disappointment, but I feel proud of what we did as a group.

“In a very short period of time there were a lot of good things happening. That’s what adds to it being so sore.”