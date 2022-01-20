A TEENAGE girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a mass fight broke out in East Kilbride.
More than a dozen people were involved in the incident, police say.
They are now appealing for information on the disturbance took place around 8pm on Sunday, January 16 in the Haldane Place area.
Emergency services were called to the scene where a 16-year-old female youth was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Detective Constable, Shemain Murphy of Police Scotland’s CID unit, said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may be able to assist with our enquiries into this disturbance.
“A 16-year-old has sustained serious injuries and we believe between 13 and 16 people were involved.
“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or witnessed this incident that you come forward and speak to police.”
Police can be called on 101 quoting incident number 3037 of Sunday, 16 January, 2022.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.