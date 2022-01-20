SELF-ISOLATION rules in care homes have been reduced or entirely removed to bring restrictions closer in line with the general public.

People transferring from hospitals to care homes will no longer need to isolate if they have had a negative PCR test in the previous 48 hours, are showing no signs of symptoms and have not been exposed to Covid-19 over the previous 14 days.

Isolation for care home residents testing positive for COVID-19, or for close contacts of COVID cases, is also being cut from 14 days to 10.

While esidents who have been in hospital for acute overnight stays will also no longer need to isolate, and will not need a negative PCR test.

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart also stressed the importance of care homes supporting indoor visiting.

There are to be no set limits to the number of households visiting each resident.

It comes after data released last week showed the number of Scottish care homes offering essential visits only has quadrupled amid a surge in Covid deaths and infections.

Mr Stewart said: “We know isolating for longer time periods can be distressing and harmful for care home residents and for their loved ones.

"Reducing the length of time care home residents have to isolate if they catch COVID, or are identified as close contacts, reflects the ongoing risks facing people who live communally, in a homely environment with other care home residents, many of whom have long term conditions.

“It is also crucial that care homes continue to support indoor visiting. Yesterday the First Minister advised the lifting of guidance limiting the number of households meeting indoors. However, she stressed that it would be sensible for people to remain cautious in their social interactions for the time being.

“We, therefore, recommend that there should be no set limits to the number of households visiting each resident, Care homes will determine group sizes and numbers taking into account the size of the visiting area and other factors.

“As before there should be no restrictions placed on frequency and duration of visiting which will be guided by care home arrangements and circumstances.”