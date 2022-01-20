A "lifesaving" pioneering treatment that has proved to reduce disabilities such as paralysis or loss of speech after a stroke has been successfully given to three patients in Tayside in the last month.

All are recovering well and miraculously two of the patients have been able to return home within just a week of receiving the treatment.

NHS Tayside introduced a mechanical thrombectomy pilot service in November 2020, which treats stroke patients by physically removing blood clots from blocked arteries in the brain.

The thrombectomy service in Tayside will be part of a national network of three regional centres along with Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Clinicians are now urging patients to not delay getting help for a suspected stroke.

Dr Sanjay Pillai, Consultant Interventional Radiologist and Clinical Lead for Thrombectomy Service for the North of Scotland said: “For those patients who are suitable to receive thrombectomy, the treatment is most effective in the first few hours after a stroke. Therefore it is really important that anyone who has symptoms of a stroke seeks urgent help by dialling 999 to get treatment as quickly as possible.

“We know that the families of the patients who were treated recently suspected a stroke and called 999 quickly. The paramedic teams who are an integral part of the team helped us to provide the treatment quickly. I can’t emphasise enough that it is a team effort which helps deliver this service.

“People who suspect they may be having a stroke should not wait to ask for help, call for help as soon as you can.”

Dr Matt Lambert, NHS Tayside Clinical Lead for Stroke, said: “This treatment can provide a very positive outcome for patients if they receive the treatment early enough. Seeing patients receiving this treatment in Tayside and having fewer problems with disability or returning to their previous ability before their stroke is wonderful.

“After having large strokes, previously people would have been more likely to have died or been left with big deficits in movement and speech. They would also be in hospital for a lot longer receiving rehabilitation and treatment in recovery.

“This treatment means that we can save lives and also reduce the impact of disabilities that a stroke may cause. This service is making a real difference to patients.”