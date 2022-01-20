ST JOHNSTONE boss Callum Davidson has revealed that cup-double winning hero Shaun Rooney is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle knock.

The 25-year-old, who netted in both cup finals last term, limped out of an October clash against Livingston and has never fully recovered.

Rooney sat out Tuesday’s defeat to Hearts as Saints suffered a ninth successive defeat and Davidson has now revealed that his right-sided defender is set to see a specialist about his injury.

Davidson said: “We’ll get some news on Monday and hopefully it will be good news. But for the moment he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.

“He’s a big character and personality in the dressing room and a big player on the pitch.

“But for me it’s all about other players stepping up to the mark and showing me they want to play, not by words but by actions.

“Training has been really good and the attitude has been fantastic since we’ve come back.”

The Perth outfit will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

And despite a 2-0 loss at Tynecastle on Tuesday, Davidson was able to take some positives from his side’s display.

He said: “First half at Hearts we played like the old St Johnstone. There were signs of improvement – things I hadn’t seen in a wee while.

“We had energy and belief and there was character about the team. We were better in and without possession.

“The players believe in what they’re doing and they believe in each other.”

Given last year’s extraordinary cup double, Davidson knows the potential significance of Saturday’s game.

He added: “I don’t think people realise it’s a huge game for where we are. It could give the team that little bit of confidence. That’s why I’m taking this game so seriously.

“Hopefully we can get a result and then build a bit of momentum going into the next league game.”

In terms of transfers, Davidson confirmed the club are still trying to get some deals over the line.

He added: “People know we’ve got funds to spend but it’s difficult because it’s about getting the right balance between what the signings are worth and what you think they’ll bring to the team.

“Agents can give you players who aren’t quite up to speed or available when you think they are.

“We’re not really a club that are flushed with cash either but it’s not just me, there are other clubs and managers going through the same thing.”