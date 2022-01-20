A North sea energy firm which has barred unvaccinated staff and contractors from working offshore has also applied the policy to office workers at its Aberdeen HQ.
It has emerged that Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) is requiring all its staff in Scotland to be vaccinated to access its buildings after introducing a mandatory vaccination policy in December.
The firm is the first major player in the industry to apply such a measure, which has been branded “draconian” by a union representing offshore workers.
CNR said safety was behind the decision, but the Unite union criticised the move.
CNR operates platforms in the Ninian field, off Shetland. It also runs an office in Aberdeen in the St Magnus House building in Guild Street.
In a statement at the time, the firm said: “The safety of our worksites is paramount, and throughout the pandemic.
"The company announced a mandatory vaccination policy which will take effect on 1 December, with exceptions for only those individuals with verified medical or religious reasons.
"This policy applies to all company staff, and individuals working under direct contract with CNR International."
A source told the Herald that the move had caused considerable anxiety for some staff, who felt they were being discriminated against over their medical history.
The Scottish Government previously said that Employment law is a reserved matter and that ministers has no direct power to intervene in contractual issues between companies and their employees.
