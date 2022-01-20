KILMARNOCK have announced the signing of midfielder Dylan Tait on-loan from Hibernian until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Easter Road side last summer before being loaned back to Raith Rovers and has performed admirably in the Championship

Tait becomes Derek McInnes’ third January signing as he looks to strengthen his team in their bid to earn promotion back to the top flight.

Tait said: “I know the league well having played for Raith Rovers over the past two seasons and I know what is required to win games at this level.

“The chance to join a massive club like Killie, who are looking to gain promotion was vital for me.”

Killie currently sit third in the table and trail Championship leaders Arbroath by four points, but they do have a game in hand.

Tait added: “The manager had a big part to play in me coming here because he’s worked at the top level in Scotland and has helped to improve lots of good players.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity of working with him and hopefully he can develop my game and we can be successful together at Kilmarnock.”

The youngster is the second player to move to Rugby Park this window following Daniel MacKay’s arrival on loan from Hibs.

Tait has already taken part in training and should be in contention for his side’s Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United on Saturday.