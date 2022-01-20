A MUM and her baby boy were left fighting for their lives after she contracted Covid-19 at 29 weeks pregnant.

Caitlin Mulligan's health deteriorated so rapidly in November that she was taken into Intensive Care and the decision was made to deliver her son for the sake of both mum and baby's safety.

Albi was born at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, two months premature and weighed just 3lbs 3.5oz.

Tragically, Albi and his mum, 22, were separated for the first nine days of his life as Caitlin fought off Covid and dad Alistair Bruce stayed in isolation with their son for a fortnight.

This week the young family returned home to Lochgelly for the first time after a 72 day stay in the Special Care Baby Unit at NHS Fife.

Albi's parents were keen to share his story with everyone to raise awareness of their challenging journey.

NHS Fife Maternity, Pregnancy and Birth department said: "Albi and mum had to be separated for the first nine days of life due to mum ongoing ICU care.

"We were able to send mum pictures and updates using vCreate while she wasn't able to be with baby, but Dad stayed in an isolation room with Albi for 14 days due to inpatient isolation guidelines at the time.



"Albi required intensive care nursing in the first few weeks of life and then progressed through the special care baby unit and is finally ready for home.

"He will require home oxygen and so this has been another learning curve for parents and will also be followed up by our community neonatal nurses and doctors.

"Albi and his parents have had a long journey which started due to Covid-19, but they have done amazing as a family and came out the other side."

Many members of staff from NHS Fife have shared how pleased they are to see both Caitlin and Albi making the trip home after a challenging journey.

Nurse Shannon Crane said: "So over the moon to see Mr Albi is going home. Wishing you all the very best of luck. What a privilege it was to look after you Albi."

Caitlin and Alistair are still trying to process and recover from their ordeal.

Grandmother Margaret Bruce thanked all those who looked after mum and baby.

"Thank you all so much, we now have all three home and doing well," she said.

"It’s been such a long road, which would not have been possible without the fantastic care and dedication they received from everyone involved, thank you all so much.

"We can now move forward and enjoy our little grandson, and watch Caitlin and Alistair become the great parents I know they will be."