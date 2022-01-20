NICK CAMPBELL and Jay McFarlane will fight for the first Scottish heavyweight title in 71 years next month.

The pair will lock horns on the undercard of undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor’s defence against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro on February 26.

Former Glasgow Warriors rugby player Campbell has won his first four bouts in the professional ranks, while McFarlane has won 12 and lost five.

The Scottish heavyweight title will be on the line for the first time since Glasgow rivals George Stern and Hugh McDonald fought for it in 1951 in Alloa.

Campbell said: “This is a massive fight card and brilliant opportunity to shine in my home city and live on Sky Sports.

"I'm shocked that the title hasn't been contested for so long but it will be firmly around my waist come the end of the fight.

"McFarlane is a tough guy, but he's just another guy standing in the way of my goal and what I want to achieve in the sport.

“I aim to put on a thorough and professional performance and get that stoppage.

"The British title is my aspiration, one step at a time though, McFarlane is my first stop to get the Scottish title.”

McFarlane’s upbringing has not been plain sailing. In 2008 when he was only ten years old, he briefly spent time in a Caribbean orphanage with his younger brother after his mother and then partner were arrested for drug smuggling.

McFarlane has also spent time in temporary accommodation.

McFarlane said: “This is the fight of my life, winning the Scottish heavyweight title for me will be bigger than Andy Murray winning Wimbledon.

"I've had to contend with a lot in life but boxing has been my saviour and I want to make history in a sport that's done good for me.

“Campbell can't beat me, when my head is straight, the only person who can beat me is me.

"He might be 6'7'' and a monster but everyone is the same height when they're lying down.

"It doesn't make a difference to me, I've the experience and power over him and this is a golden opportunity for me to get me where I want to be.”