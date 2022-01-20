HEARTS manager Robbie Neilson has breathed a sigh of relief after learning he will not lose midfield lynchpin Cammy Devlin for next month’s Edinburgh derby.

The Australian has made a massive impact since signing this season and his form has grabbed the attention of national team boss Graham Arnold.

Devlin and new Hearts signing Nathaniel Atkinson were both included in Arnold’s long list for the Socceroo’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman.

The double-header looks set to preclude Celtic’s Tom Rogic and Hibernian’s Martin Boyle from three games in the Scottish Premiership, including massive derby clashes.

However, Neilson has learned neither of his player have made the cut for their country’s matches on January 27 and February 1.

He said: “I don’t think either of them have made that squad, which is good news for us - not great for them but good for us.

“Nathaniel and Cammy were both on the long list but haven’t made the short list.”

Meanwhile, Neilson has confirmed that misfit striker Armand Gnanduillet is poised to exit Hearts.

The 29-year-old, signed in January last year, has not made the expected impact and has been overlooked in recent times.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been given permission to speak to Le Mans in his homeland after also attracting interest from English football, where he played for Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Blackpool.

Neilson, who revealed midfielder Beni Baningime is back in training, added: “Armand is speaking to another club with our permission, so we are just waiting on something back to see whether the deal happens or not.

“If it does, he goes with our best wishes. If not, he will come back into the squad.”