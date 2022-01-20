SHAUN MALONEY has provided an update on the latest in Martin Boyle's transfer saga.
The Australia internationalist appears to be closing in on a life-changing move to the Middle East, with Saudi club Al-Faisaly returning with a third bid.
The winger has been left out completely off the Hibs squad as they face Cove Rangers at Easter Road in the Scottish Cup tonight.
However, he is present at the stadium as talks continue between the clubs regarding the deal.
A second bid of around £2.5million was rejected by Hibs last week for Boyle, with the Edinburgh outfit hanging out for £3million.
Asked if he expects Boyle to depart Hibs, Maloney told BBC Sportsound: “No, there is nothing too definitive at the moment. I think there has been progression obviously.
“I had to make a decision tonight that is best for the team and player.
“In the next 24 to 48 hours we might have some more information.
“But I just had to make a decision tonight and that is where we are at."
