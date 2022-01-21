US singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page read.
The singer and actor, real name Michael Lee Aday, was well know for his powerful, wide-ranging voice with hits including Bat Out Of Hell and I’d Do Anything For Love.
An announcement on his Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.
“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”
“’Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.
“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.
“From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
