A popular children’s snack found in major supermarkets across the UK has been recalled over fears it could contain small pieces of metal.
Yoplait UK is recalling Yoplait Frubes Strawberry, Red Berry and Peach Variety Pack after small metal pieces were found in the peach flavour within the multipack.
The discovery makes the product unsafe to eat sparking a product recall shared via the Food Standards Agency.
Only products with a ‘C’ after the ‘use-by’ date are affected, displayed as ‘09 Feb C’ on the packaging.
Frubes are sold in in major UK supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda.
Frubes product recall details
Frubes Yoghurt Strawberry, Red Berry and Peach Variety Pack
- Pack size: 9 X 37G (9 pack)
- Batch code: 9218195
- Use by: 9 February 2022
- Batch description‘Use by’ date on the packaging: ’09 Feb C’
Yoplait UK issue statement to customers over Frubes recall
The manufacturers have issued a statement warning consumers of the potential risk of eating the product and shared guidance on what to do if you are affected.
A manufacturer’s announcement shared by the Food Standards Agency reads: “Customer safety is paramount to Yoplait and we take the safety and production of our food extremely serious.
“Yoplait is recalling our Frubes Strawberry, Red Berry & Peach Variety Pack 9x37g.
“Small metal pieces have been found in some of the peach flavour Frubes within this multipack.
“Although only a small number of products are expected to be affected, Yoplait is recalling the full range of this product, with the listed Use By Date, putting consumers safety as our ultimate priority.”
It adds: “If you have a product with this use by date, do not eat it. Please instead, return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).
“No other Yoplait or Frubes products are affected by this recall.
“We are very sorry for any impact or inconvenience this may cause. For more information contact Yoplait on: (UK) 0800 358 0401.”
