HIBS have confirmed Martin Boyle's life-changing move to the Middle East.

The Australia international had completed his switch to Saudi side Al-Faisaly this morning.

The club held out for £3million for their star man having previously rejected a bid of £2.5million for the winger.

Boyle was left out of Shaun Maloney's matchday squad last night as the Easter Road side defeated Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

And Hibs will now look to find the 28-year-old's replacement as they prepare for life without the attacker.

They club confirmed the announcement in a statement this morning.

It reads: "We can today confirm that Martin Boyle has left Hibernian FC to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

"The Australian international has departed for a significant undisclosed seven-figure fee.

"After making 265 appearances and scoring 65 goals, Boyle has called time on his seven-year period at the club.

"Boyle has had quite the ride at Hibernian FC after joining initially on loan in the Scottish Championship in January 2015 from Dundee.

"After signing permanently, he was part of the squad that lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016. He was an unused substitute in that game but scored in the penalty shoot-out against Dundee United in the semi-final.

"A year later he played a key role, scoring nine goals, as the club won the Scottish Championship and returned to the top-flight.

Thank you for everything and all the best for the future, @MartinBoyle9 💚 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 21, 2022

"From that point, Boyle grew from strength-to-strength and was named our Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign. Supporters will fondly remember his first-half hat-trick against Rangers in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup, and, of course, his infectious, upbeat personality."

Speaking on the move, Boyle told the Hibs site: “It wasn’t a decision made overnight; it’s been going on for a few weeks. Ultimately, I think it was the right thing to do for family reasons and personal reasons as well. I think it’s opening up to a new adventure with myself.

“I’ve been honest with the club, and we’ve had a great relationship since I came in. Speaking to the club, to Ben, has been fantastic and ultimately this would never have worked if we hadn’t all been honest and had that communication.

“It was a hard decision, but one I’m comfortable making for me and my family.”

CEO Ben Kensell commented:“We’d like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he’s done for Hibernian FC over the last seven-years. He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters.

“Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he’s an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in-front of him and makes it clear that it’s an option he’d like to take, then we have to listen.

“Discussion have been on-going for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance. We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what’s been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC.”