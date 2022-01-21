Tesco has launched a ‘secret sale’ with shoppers able to pick up items for as little as 4p in stores.
Customers have spotted that items tagged with a red sticker are likely to be scanned even cheaper than expected when they get to the till.
Parents have been sharing their bargains in Facebook groups online with savings of up to 200% in some cases.
Bargains can be found on old Christmas items already marked down as the supermarket tries to clear out old stock.
Consumers flocked to social media to share their bargains after Facebook page Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK urged followers to take advantage of the incredible savings.
The page announced: “Clothes SCANNING as low as 9p at Tesco!!!...”
But some customers revealed that even greater savings could be made.
One social media commented: “4p in Wales”, “4p in Belfast,” added another.
Another parent said: This kids Xmas jumper from Tesco was reduced from £10 to £1 but it scanned through the till at 4p! Safe to say, I'm very happy with that."
One eagle-eyed shopper picked up a 9-12 months dress reduced from £15 to £6 before it was scanned at the tills for just 4p, reports The Mirror.
It’s worth noting some social media users pointed out that it wasn’t available in their local store so it may be worth contacting your local branch before heading out to pick up a bargain or two.
