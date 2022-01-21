A MAJOR redevelopment proposal for Glasgow city centre could see Buchanan Galleries replaced to make way for a new streets and an urban neighbourhood.
The flagship shopping mall at the top of Buchanan Street is home to several high street names and includes John Lewis department store.
However, city centres were severely hit during lockdown with retail and shopping footfall dropping dramatically.
Now, as the city looks to the future and economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, it is felt a radical new approach is needed.
Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.
Owners Landsec wants to consult on its plans and says the proposals are a response to the disruption facing retail.
Any future plans would also need approval of Glasgow City Council in their role as landlords.
Read the full story here:
Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries could be 'demolished' to create urban neighbourhood
Let us know your thoughts:
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment