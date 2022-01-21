A MAJOR redevelopment proposal for Glasgow city centre could see Buchanan Galleries replaced to make way for a new streets and an urban neighbourhood.

The flagship shopping mall at the top of Buchanan Street is home to several high street names and includes John Lewis department store.

However, city centres were severely hit during lockdown with retail and shopping footfall dropping dramatically.

Now, as the city looks to the future and economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, it is felt a radical new approach is needed.

Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries could be replaced to make way for a 21st century mixed-use development in a prime location including residential, retail, hotel accommodation, offices and hospitality, to create an urban neighbourhood.

Owners Landsec wants to consult on its plans and says the proposals are a response to the disruption facing retail.

Any future plans would also need approval of Glasgow City Council in their role as landlords.

