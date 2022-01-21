GLASGOW'S Buchanan Galleries has been at the heart of the city retail for more than 20 years.

The shopping centre, adjacent to the Concert Hall, was part of a key redevelopment of the city's prestigious Buchanan Street throughout the 1990s.

However, over the years there have been several plans to extend and develop the site including a controversial bid which would have seen the Concert Hall steps taken away.

Here are just some of the previous development ideas

1999: The 600,000 square feet at the top of Buchanan Street and was the largest city centre retail scheme to be built in Scotland during the 1990s. Flagship stores included Habitat, which moved away in 2003, but the centre continued to thrive, anchored by a John Lewis department store but also accommodating around eighty branches of other well-known shopping chains with stores such as Next, Gap and Boots occupying sites at the time.

2007: Plans were revealed to double the size of Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries at a cost of £300million and create 2500 jobs. It was first muted that Marks & Spencer could be future tenants. The intention was to build another 7000sq ft of shops, a multi-storey car park on top of Buchanan Bus Station, a pedestrian bridge linking the new car park and shopping

mall.

Previous plans included an atrium at the Concert Hall steps

2013: Marks & Spencer signed up to anchor the Buchanan Galleries extension in Glasgow, which had been scheduled to open in 2017.

The extension was to add 65,000 sq m of retail space to the centre attract new national and international brands to Glasgow. There was also plans for new restaurants and a multiplex cinema to the city.

The £300m project was to link into Queen Street Station with a new 1,700-space multi-storey car park.

2015: Supermall plans, which had now reached a £400m price tag, were axed just days before work was due to start.

Developers called a halt to their scheme to double the size of Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow, despite controversially securing tens of millions of pounds in backing from the council.

The decision raised unanswered over issues, including a glass "pedal bin" glass atrium to replace the steps the Royal Concert Hall.

Buchanan Galleries supermall plans were shelved in 2015

Campaigners held protests and submitted 300 letters of objection over the plans to demolish the popular meeting point at the top of Buchanan Street, next to the Donald Dewar statue.

Land Securities blamed the hold-up on risks associated with parallel improvements to Queen Street station.

The supermall plans had developed to include more than 100 new shops, a 10 screen cinema, 25 restaurants and a new 1700 space car park.

2022: Ten year redvelopment project is unveiled which would see Buchanan Galleries replaced to make way for a new urban neighbourhood with plans for homes, street-facing retail and hospitality.