An Ayrshire dad is "extremely concerned" about a field close to the village which has a 'lava-like' substance running underground.

The field, close to the old caravan park, has been in this state for over three years, accoring to Tam Paton from Patna.

The dad-of-three says that the Scottish Coal Board have erected fencing around the affected area, but it is nowhere near enough to stop people and wildlife from approaching.

It is believed that the substance is coming from an old coal mine.

But Mr Paton is concerned the area seems to have been left, with little work being done in the past three years to improve the area.

Image- Tam Paton Facebook

Speaking about the issue, Mr Paton said: "It's concerning for wildlife and for people who go up there with their dogs because if you don't already know it's there then it isn't too obvious to see.

"The smell is potent, but the actual hole in the ground is well hidden until you're right on it.

"I've got three young boys and the eldest goes up around another part of that field with his friends sometimes, so it is a worry what could happen if something isn't done."

Mr Paton, and all of the Patna community, want something to be done about the issue, so that they can have peace of mind that the issue won't get any worse.

He added: "I definitely think it's got worse in the past three years.

"I had a message from someone in America saying something similar happened close a wee town there and they had to evacuate the town.

"I'm not saying that's what's going to happen here, but it would be good to know that something is being done about the issue.

"When I posted a video on Facebook, it got a lot of people talking about it again.

"Most people are well aware of it, and we just want something done about it."

An East Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: "East Ayrshire Council was first made aware of this issue last summer and since then has continued to engage with both the landowner , (FLS) , and the Coal Authority as the relevant regulatory body for such issues arising from former coal mining works, in order to ensure that the situation continues to be managed and to minimise any risk to public health and safety .

"In that regard the Council is aware that appropriate safety measures were put in place, including fencing around the affected area, but unfortunately that has since been removed by unknown parties, which clearly isn’t helpful.

"The Council will continue to engage with the relevant parties to ensure they fulfil their respective obligations, and in the meantime would advise members of the public to avoid the affected area and also ask them not to interfere with any safety measures which are, or might be put, in place for their own protection."

The Scottish Coal Board and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have also been approached for comment.