HOMEOWNERS who fail to comply with new rules around fire alarms will not face penalties, the Scottish Government has announced.

All homes in Scotland must have interlinked fire alarms installed by February 1, but there has been backlash from opposition parties who have tried to delay the legislation's introduction.

Pressure has been mounting from Labour in recent days as they claimed the new legislation had been beset by problems, including a lack of public awareness, affordability worries, and even a shortage of equipment - and have said it could make current home insurance "worthless".

However, Housing Secretary, Shona Robison, rejected their request to delay the new law coming into force.

Today, the Scottish Government has issued a joint statement with COSLA that reassures Scots that no one will be criminalised or face penalties for non-compliance.

“Improving fire safety remains an important priority for both national and local government,” the statement said.

“The legislation provides flexibility for people to fit the necessary alarms in due course if they are unable to do so by the February 2022 deadline.

“As a result, local authorities will be taking a proportionate and measured approach to compliance taking individual circumstances into account as well as reflecting the evolving situation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No one will be criminalised if they need more time and there are no penalties for non-compliance.

“However, we would encourage everyone to install these alarms, which can help save lives.”

The law is being changed in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy and is being made to protect homeowners and tenants.

The Scottish Government's announcement comes after insurance companies said that they will not force their customers to instantly meet new smoke alarm regulations being introduced in February on Thursday.

