A pensioner has been jailed for five years over a nine-year campaign of sexual abuse.

Gordon Gerrard, 72, was found guilty of a string of sex offences, including rape, against three victims in November 2021.

He was sentenced to five years at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Gerrard's conviction follows a two-year investigation by officers from Dundee’s Child Protection Tea after Gerrard was flagged to police in 2018.

READ MORE: Sex crimes in Scotland soar by 22 per cent

Detective Constable Alan Shepherd said: “I want to thank the three victims for their courage and resolve throughout this investigation and court case.

“Taking that first step of reporting abuse can be incredibly daunting and I want to commend them for their bravery in coming forward.

“They were subjected to abuse over a nine-year period, what they suffered is unimaginable and I hope that seeing Gerrard jailed brings them some sort of consolation now he is finally paying for his crimes.”