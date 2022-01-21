DUNDEE have beaten out Scottish Premiership rivals to land the signature of Zak Rudden on a pre-contract, according to reports.

The Dark Blues agreed a deal to sign the striker on a Bosman deal in the summer after interest from Motherwell and St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old former Rangers youngster has ten goals in 25 appearances this season and is a fan favourite amongst Thistle fans.

But he's sealed his next move to Dundee in the summer, with James McPake reportedly set to try and land the striker this month.

The Scottish Sun claim the Dens Park boss will attempt to agree a fee with Thistle chiefs over an early move to Tayside.

Ian McCall and Maryhill chiefs have already thrown out bids from Motherwell and St Johnstone and will reportedly command a fee of over six figures to let Rudden leave this month.

It comes as Jason Cummings is set to leave Dundee and head to Australia for his next move.

The striker was told last month that he was free to leave Dundee and is ready to join up with Central Coast Mariners.

The 26-year-old attended Open Goal's live event at the Hydro back on December 16 without the permission of the Dens Park club.

McPake said: “Jason was in today and is booked for a flight on Saturday.

“We wish him all the best, he helped us get promoted and I hope he does well out in Australia.

“I hope he goes there, shows the type of player he can be when things are right and scores goals."