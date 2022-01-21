IT's one of the most exciting weekends on the Scottish football calender.
Scottish Cup action takes the centre stage from the usual league action.
There are 32-teams taking part in the fourth round, with every single one dreaming of going all the way.
Celtic and Rangers face lower league ties against Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion, while Hearts travel to deapest Ayrshire to face Auchinleck Talbot.
Clydebank, Banks O'Dee and Darvel are some of the other team in the mix.
The weekend of actions kicked off on Thursday night as Hibs scraped past League One leaders Cove Rangers.
But when is the fifth round draw, is it live on TV, can I live stream it and what time does it take place? Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?
The Scottish Cup fifth round draw takes place on Saturday, 22 January.
It will start following the end of the match between Alloa Athletic and Celtic.
That match kicks-off at 5.30pm.
Is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw live on TV and can I live stream it?
The draw will be shown live on Premier Sports.
It will also be available to stream via the Premier Player.
Who is currently in the hat for the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?
Hibs
Rangers or Stirling Albion
Auchinleck Talbot or Hearts
Aberdeen or Edinburgh City
Arbroath or Darvel
Ayr United or St Mirren
Banks O'Dee or Raith Rovers
Clydebank or Annan Athletic
Dumbarton or Dundee
Kelty Hearts or St Johnstone
Kilmarnock or Dundee United
Livingston or Ross County
Motherwell or Greenock Morton
Partick Thistle or Airdrie
Peterhead or East Kilbride
Alloa Athletic or Celtic
When are the Scottish Cup fifth round ties played?
The fixtures at this stage of the competition take place on the weekend of Saturday, 12 February 2022.
