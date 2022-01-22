A plan to build a new link road through one of Scotland’s most congested towns could help alleviate traffic problems on major tourist routes.

Transport Scotland is considering proposals to ease pressure on the A82 in Fort William by creating a diversion outwith the town centre that connects back to the main Glasgow route.

Link roads can be controversial, particularly if they threaten to destroy natural habitat and greenfield land.

However congestion in the peak tourist season is said to be “particularly problematic” with long delays for southbound traffic on the A82 and the A830 ‘road to the isles’ with vehicles sitting in queues of over an hour on a regular basis.

Local activists are said to have raised the need for a diversionary route 30 years ago.

Accidents on the A82 can lead to lengthy diversions and with a new hospital planned, traffic congestion is likely to increase further.

Highland Council said the plan had been an “aspiration” for a number of years and welcomed its inclusion in new Scotland-wide transport strategy that was published on Thursday.

The council has said an A82 bypass is”urgently needed” as well as a new link road.

Transport Scotland said the plan would involve improvements to the A82 or a separate route which would also improve access for sustainable transport and “enhance the sense of place in the local community”.

John Hutchison, local retired road engineer and community advocate, said; “We need to assume that the significant traffic delays that folk often experience, with the associated pungent emissions, have earned Fort William its place in the Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2).

“The next job will be for community bodies to lobby and work with the authorities to make improvements happen soon, for the greater good.”

Constituency MSP Kate Forbes has continued to campaign for upgrades to the A82 at various points, including Tarbet to Inverarnan and a Fort William link road.

She said: “I’m delighted and relieved to see an explicit commitment to improving transport in Fort William.

“I’ve always said that the key was getting Fort William and the A82 included in STPR2, which is the Government’s long-term transport strategy.

“The next step is a public consultation and an implementation plan which are both key. “

It comes after figures revealed that almost 2,000 accidents and 64% of deaths have occurred on Scottish roads that are in need of urgent upgrades.

The ‘shocking’ figures relate to eight roads the Tories specified in a recent Holyrood debate, in which they called for the upgrade or dualling of the A1, A9, A96, A75, A77, A82, A83 and A90.

The motion was amended out of all recognition by the SNP and Greens, who substituted a call for less car use, road maintenance and safety, and more investment in public transport.

Between 2016 and 2020, 1,986 accidents took place on those roads and more than 100 of resulted in fatalities.

Scotland’s longest road, the A9, recorded the highest number of accidents at 436 and was followed by the A82 ‘Gateway to the Highlands’ route which had 387.

Those roads were also the most deadly with 30 fatalities occurring on each.