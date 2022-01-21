SCOTLAND international Oliver Burke hopes a loan move to Millwall can kick start his stuttering career.

The forward has joined the English Championship side on a deal until the end of the season after being restricted to only six appearances for the Blades this season.

Burke, who also had a loan stint at Celtic at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, has struggled to realise his potential after initially hitting the headlines when he made a £15 million switch to German side RB Leipzig from Nottingham Forest in 2016.

The 24-year-old returned to the UK with West Brom in 2017 for a similar fee but managed only two league starts for the Baggies, with loan stints to the Bhoys and Alaves following before moving to United in summer 2020.

Burke, who has not featured for the national team since the November 2020 defeat to Israel, said: “I am really happy to be here and want to get cracking on.

“Hopefully I can really kick start things in my career again and push forward, get some game time and help the team.

“It’s always great to have a lot of experience. I have been almost everywhere but hopefully I can help the team.

“There are some exciting players and hopefully I can add to that and create a great bond.

"I can see the manager (Gary Rowett) gets the best out of his players and what more do you want from a manager?

“Hopefully I can get the fans off their feet and be exciting.

“It’s a massive club, team and they are doing really well this season so hopefully I can give them that extra push.”