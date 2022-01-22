IT was early morning in 2017 at Bisham Abbey Olympic Rehabilitation unit.

This is where athletes come to work through injury and get back into competing.

I feel like I spent more time there than I did on my bike.

It was on this stay when I was working on my recovery from paralysis that I met Brad Hall.

For many this name might not register, but in a month’s time he might be propelled into British sporting royalty and join a very small club of winter Olympic medallists.

Back in 2017 Hall was struggling with injuries and the former decathlete turned Bobsleigh pilot who had come into the sport in 2012 as a brakeman was in Bisham with me rehabbing.

I have always loved my winter sports.

When I could walk I spent a few seasons with the Bobsleigh team pushing as a brakeman, so I knew on the first day of rehab we would get on.

Hall’s mindset then was easy to see, he approached every session as a world champion would.

I think of it as either turning up or showing up, and Brad showed up to every session.

I wasn’t surprised to see him make the 2018 Olympics both in 2 man and 4 man where he came 12th in the 2-man and 17t in the 4-man.

This would leave team Hall unsupported by UK sport for this Olympic cycle.

However, the team didn’t let this stop them and alongside the other GB Bobsleigh teams set out to find private sponsors.

Funding a world class program in any sport is hard but when your equipment is more than 30,000 euros and then you spend the winter racing across the alps it adds up fast.

It all aves the athletes not just focusing on racing but the added stress of how you compete against fully-funded winter nations.

But with very little support the team slowly chipped away, every session approached with the intent to mix it with the worlds best.

Mix it they did. Alongside Greg Cackett they picked up Britain’s first 2-man World cup medal in more than 30 years, but what the team have achieved this season is truly mind blowing.

Hall, who took himself to Germany last summer to train with one of the best nations in the world in the sport of bobsleigh. has clearly put in the work.

Alongside his crew of Nick Gleeson, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett, they have consistently started as one of the fastest starting teams on the circuit all year.

Then Brad backed up the starts by putting the team on the podium several times and into a position that these guys could medal both in the 2-man and 4-man in the upcoming Olympics.

This is something that hasn’t been done by a British team.

If you’re new to the sport of Bobsleigh, there are three elements which are key.

A good start, followed by a good drive - and world class equipment.

Now I am not sure what team Hall’s equipment is like but from following them this season it is clear to see these guys are one of the best starting teams in the world and Brad’s driving is up there with the best in the world.

So all that awaits now is the Olympics and to put 4 runs together in both the 2 and 4-man races to put team Hall into the record books.

What is more impressive is these guys have done this without any UK sport funding.

Even after medalling at the Olympic test event there was no sign of funding until a press release last week before the final world cup race in St. Moritz from UK sport saying they had supported the team with a £120,00 boost to help them qualify.

This clearly frustrated the guys, and I was worried it would distract the energy at such a crucial time.

As the team said, no amount of money now would make the sled go any faster so it felt like a last-minute token gesture just in case the team win an Olympic medal and UK sport hadn’t supported.

Hopefully this is a lesson and UK sport can learn moving forward that the gesture and press release actually distracted the athletes’ focus rather than boosting their focus into the last race of the world cup season.