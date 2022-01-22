PARTS of Scotland's busiest motorway was closed for around 20 hours after a serious collision that left two people in hospital.

Police last night confirmed a man had been arrested for suspected road traffic offences following the crash, which took place between Junction 12 at Glasgow's Cumberland Road and Junction 13, shortly before midday.

A picture released by Traffic Scotland showed a heavy articulated lorry jack-knifed across the central reservation.

Drivers were left facing gridlocked traffic and were urged to take alternate routes.

The entire motorway westbound was closed, with three of the five lanes eastbound also shut off to traffic.

Parts of the M80 was also closed southbound to assist with recovery.

One eyewitness said: “It was the worst traffic accident I have ever seen. The traffic was completely gridlocked on the M8, I was driving up and saw a massive lorry had jackknifed and went over the central reservation and crashed right into the gantry sign.

"A fire engine and numerous police vehicles were there."

Traffic Scotland tweeted shortly after 6am on Saturday to confirm the road had been cleared.

Police say two people were taken to hospital, including the 51-year-old driver of the lorry. He has since been discharged.

A 33-year-old woman, who was the driver of a car involved in the crash, was also taken to hospital.

Offiers say the van driver, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.50am on Friday, 21 January 2022 police were called to reports of a crash involving a car, a van and a lorry on the M8 westbound near junction 13.

"The 51-year-old male driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

"The 33-year old female driver of the car has been taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"The 25-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured. He has been arrested in connection with suspected road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”