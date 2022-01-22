Detectives are studying CCTV footage after a schoolboy was approached by a man in Glasgow’s west end.
The 12-year-old boy is said to have been stopped by a driver near Kelvinbridge subway car park and encouraged to get into his car.
According to a source he told the boy that his mother had been involved in an accident and said he would take him to hospital to see her.
When the 12-year-old declined, the man is said to have become more aggressive, telling him to “get in the car”.
The boy then ran off and told his mother, who was nearby according to police.
Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and were carrying out door-to-door inquiries. Police patrols were stepped up in the area after the incident.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On the afternoon of Thursday 20th January, a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man on South Woodside Road, Glasgow.
“This alarmed the boy and he ran off and informed his parent who was nearby.
“No physical contact was made and the boy was not injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man involved and detectives are checking CCTV and conducting door to door enquiries.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any other information about it, please contact 101 with reference 2546 of 20 January."
