Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass produced a surprise by fielding an unchanged side from that which drew with Rangers last Tuesday night as Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith admitted he was worried when he saw the Dons line-up.

First-half goals from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez and a Lewis Ferguson header seconds before the end secured the win for Aberdeen in a one-sided Scottish Cup fourth round tie that turned into a walk in the park for the home side.

Edinburgh City may have been brave, but they were overwhelmed and had only one shot on target – an 85th minute effort by Anthony McDonald that offered Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis his only save of the game with Naysmith conceding his men could have shipped-in many more goals.

Aberdeen have longed to lift the Scottish Cup since their last win, in 1990, but they cruised into the next round, despite the visitors making life a little more difficult for them in the second half.

“I think the way we approached the first half made the game easier,” Glass said. “We would have liked more goals in the second half but they made it difficult and the quality wasn’t quite there in the final third. It’s better than the reverse if you don’t start the game properly and have to chase the second goal.

“There are more opportunities there we should be finding the corner a little bit better. It’s a lesson because had threatened a touch more, it could get a little bit edgy if they chuck one in and score a goal.

“The shot they had was dangerous. It’s very easy to become 2-1 at that point and the stadium changes a little. We should have been out of sight earlier but it’s a professional job.”

Aberdeen’s opener took longer than expected, given the pummeling they had inflicted on the Edinburgh defence from the kick-off. A series of sizzling strikes from Jonny Hayes, Teddy Jenks, Hedges and Ramirez had the visitors buckling.

But, when Funso Ojo’s long-range shot was batted down by City goalkeeper Brian Schwake in the 23rd minute, it was Hayes who collected the loose ball to tee it up for Hedges to finish as the League Two outfit wondered how they could contend with their slicker, pacier and more direct opponents.

For all their stoicism, not to say some heroics from Schwake, GaryNaismith’s side could not prevent further deficit a minute before the break as Ramirez cleverly cottoned-on to the quick-fire move down the right involving Ojo and Hedges with the latter delivering the final ball for the America to blast it high into the net from six yards.

In contrast, the second half was as flat as a pancake, the home side easing back on their tempo, though still in command of the game, and Edinburgh simply hoping to keep the scoreline respectable.

“I didn’t expect Stephen to play the team that played against Rangers last week,” Naysmith said. “I was a little bit worried going into the game, although you try not to show that to the players.

“I couldn’t have got more from my players. They were better than us and I wanted my players to enjoy that. They held on albeit carrying a wee bit luck. That could have been worse. It could have been five or six goals against us.”

Aside from Ferguson’s 35-yard screamer of a free-kick that smacked against the Edinburgh crossbar, and a Jay Emmanuel-Thomas effort that hit almost the same spot, there was little to excite the home supporters.

The Dons should have extended their lead in the final few minutes as Jay Emmanuel-Thomas hit the bar with a shot before Ferguson’s looping header in add-on time gave the Dons their third.