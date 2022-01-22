The death of a British man in Thailand has been confirmed by officials amid reports he was attacked.
A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident, the Foreign Office confirmed.
The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi.
The Bangkok Post said the dead man was found with knife wounds.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”
