Tonight’s National Lottery winning numbers for Lotto and Thunderball are in.

The Lotto winning numbers are: 01, 20, 25, 35, 46, 59.

The Bonus Ball is: 28.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £4.1 million

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 13, 15, 23, 26, 28.

The Thunderball is: 01.