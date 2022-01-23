HIBERNIAN ace Melker Hallberg has opened up on transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Easter Road this January.

The Swedish born midfielder has been linked with St Johnstone as Callum Davidson desperately searches for midfield cover.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Saints had agreed a pre-contract deal with Cammy MacPherson, but as a result, St Mirren recalled their player in the hope of landing an upfront fee from their Premiership rivals.

Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23-year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.

Saints are still keen on a move for Hallberg, but there is also interest from his homeland.

He revealed: "I'm not part of the new manager's plans and I have to respect that. We will see what happens now before the January window closes

"When you are not included in the coach's plans, it automatically means that you want to look elsewhere and that is probably my situation right now.

"For me, it's about getting playing time considering the injury I've had. That's the most important thing to me. To be able to show myself and what I can do as a football player again.

"There is interest elsewhere. I have no specific wishes, I just want to end up in a place where I can play. I have to play week in and week out to be able to show how good I am and it does not matter where.

"I listen to basically everything - even the Swedish Allsvenskan. You should never say never. You play football for a reason.

"When you have been sidelined, you just want to go out on the pitch and play again.

"The match against Cove was my first match in six months, and it was nice. I was a little nervous at first, but it was incredibly fun to be back on the pitch. It was a relief to know that everything was good and worked as it should."